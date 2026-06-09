BMC officer suspended for cheating actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s wife, others out of Rs 16 crore

The Maharashtra government suspended Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Patil on Sunday after he was booked for allegedly defrauding Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s wife Habiba Jaffrey and others out of Rs 16 crore.

According to her police complaint filed last month, Habiba had met Patil in the BMC ward office, where he suggested she invest in a Bandra redevelopment project. He also directed her to route the investment through a businessman, Nishit Patel. As part of the deal, investors contributed Rs 16.24 crore in cash, foreign currency, and jewellery. The investors were then allegedly given forged government documents.

The Khar police registered an FIR against Mahesh Patil and five others for allegedly cheating her in connection with a project. Nishit Patel was arrested last month in the case.