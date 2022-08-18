BMC official close to Aaditya loses additional charge of planning dept

August 18, 2022 12:46:10 am
THE BMC on Wednesday withdrew the additional charge of its planning department given to Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, known for his proximity to former minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
In the last one month, BMC had transferred Dighavkar twice as assistant commissioner – first on July 5 from G North in Dadar to E ward in Byculla and then on August 12, from the E ward to P North ward. The additional charge of planning was handed over to Prashant Sapkale, the assistant commissioner of G North ward, on July 5.
With the additional charge of planning, Dighavkar was in charge of multiple projects across Mumbai that were pushed by Aaditya, such as tactical urbanism interventions and the viewing gallery at Girgaum and Dadar Chowpaty. The list also included proposed Democracy Square at Azad Maidan, which was to be constructed from former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s MLC funds.
Dighavkar has been hailed as Dharavi’s hero for tackling the spread of Covid-19 in 2020.
