How BMC’s new amnesty scheme for occupation certificates could finally legalise your Mumbai home

According to the BMC's proposal, this scheme will also extend benefits to schools and hospitals (Image generated using AI).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to present an amnesty proposal to the standing committee Wednesday, aiming to allow the issuance of occupation certificates (OC) for all residential buildings constructed before 2016. After several years of discussions, this initiative is expected to provide relief to around 12 lakh homeowners living in approximately 25,000 residential buildings across Mumbai.

In December last year, the state government’s Urban Development Department (UDD) approved a policy to grant OCs to all residential buildings. According to the BMC’s proposal, this scheme will also extend benefits to schools and hospitals.

What is OC, and why is it important?

An OC is a legal document issued by civic authorities, confirming that a building is suitable for human occupancy. This applies to all types of buildings, including residential, commercial, schools, and hospitals. Before anyone can occupy a building, it must have an OC. Without this certificate, human occupancy is considered illegal, which allows civic authorities to evict occupants or disconnect water and electricity supplies to the premises.