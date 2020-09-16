BMC notice to MMRCL on cleaning drains

In Monday’s notice, BMC asked MMRCL to direct the contractor to clean the slit in the nearby nullah.

The BMC issued a notice on Monday, its second in the last six months, to the MMRCL over a contractor, carrying out civil work for Metro, dumping waste on a nullah near the international airport, leading to accumulation of silt on another drain in the vicinity. The contractor is carrying out civil work on Sahar Road.

Following a complaint filed by Nicolas Almeda, a former corporator, the civic body investigated the matter and first sent a notice to MMRCL on February 8. In Monday’s notice, BMC asked MMRCL to direct the contractor to clean the slit in the nearby nullah.

Almeda said, “There are only two nullahs along the Sahar airport road. Both are mostly filled with the silt dumped by the contractor, leading to waterlogging.” Despite attempts, no MMRCL official was available for a comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.