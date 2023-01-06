Civic body issues notice to 2 century-old cemeteries in Bandra to vacate plots

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to the century-old St Peter’s Seaside Cemetery at Bandra (West) stating that the plot on which the cemetery stands will be taken over by the civic body for a proposed road widening project. BMC officials issued a similar notice to the Bandra Bene Israel Jewish Cemetery located across the road. Civic officials said that no immediate action will be taken, and the BMC will listen to all the parties involved before taking any step.

The St Peter’s cemetery was constructed in 1907 and is located at Kadeshwari Road in Bandra reclamation, which is an extension of Chapel Road. The cemetery houses over 400 graves, sources said. During the early 20th century when the cemetery was formed, the current location used to be a dead-end. However, with a change in demography and an increase in population, the seaside around the vicinity of the cemetery was reclaimed and is currently encroached upon by slum dwellers. In the notice, the BMC gave seven days to the trustees of the cemetery for vacating the said portions.

“Hereby, I give you notice under Section 299 of the said Act that after expiration of seven clear days from service of this notice, I intend on behalf of the corporation to take possession of the said land together with its enclosing walls, hedges, fencing or any other structure which may found upon the said land and if necessary, I shall then proceed to clean the same,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Catholic and Jew community approached the local ward office and requested a reconsideration of the decision. The community members also plan to hold a public demonstration on January 6 evening as a sign of protest.

Fraser Mascarenas, Parish Priest and Trustee of the Cemetery said that more than 30 existing graves will be affected if the BMC takes over the portion of the plot. “The portion of the plot, which the authorities are intending to take over is the resting place of 20 graves. They are intending to break down the existing compound wall.

Reconstructing a new wall will require us to move 10 more graves from the spot. The cemetery is full at present and there is hardly any space for any new grave. This will hurt the religious sentiment of our parishioners; therefore, we have urged the authorities to reconsider the decision,” Mascarenas told The Indian Express on Thursday.

When contacted, a member from the Jewish community stated that they will issue a statement in due time, depending on how things turn out in the end and will not be available for any comment at this moment.

However, the civic officials said that the proposed plan will not affect the plot of the cemetery in its entirety or the graves as both the cemeteries are situated at the corner of the road.

“We have received a request from members of the community, and they will give us a presentation on this topic tomorrow as well. No immediate action will be taken by us, and no conclusive decision will be taken without consulting all the parties that are involved in this case. Also, keeping in mind the future development works the road widening is also important for the residents living in that area,” said a senior civic official.

Asif Zakaria, a former corporator of the constituency said that the civic body needs to think about an alternate means. “Both the cemeteries are situated in Kadeshwari Road, which is a dead end and there is no point in widening this road as it is being used by locals only and no heavy vehicles take that route. Vaults are being created in the cemetery wall for keeping the mortal remains of the deceased, which the BMC intends to bring down. This will hurt the religious sentiments of the people therefore, the BMC needs to reconsider,” said Zakaria.