BMC notice to Rane’s bungalow over ‘unauthorised’ construction, change of use

Two weeks after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inspected the bungalow of Union Minister Narayan Rane, a notice has been served for unauthorised construction and change of use. The BMC issued the notice on Friday for the eight-storey house, Aadhish, in Juhu under section 351(1) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, for converting compulsory garden areas into rooms.

The civic body has given seven days’ time to Rane to submit documents to prove legality of the construction. The notice stated that there is unauthorised change of use in the bungalow, which is against the plan approved by the Building Proposal department. “Now, therefore, I, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by section 351 (1A) of the said act, direct you to show sufficient cause, by a statement in writing subscribed by you or by an agent duly authorized by you in that behalf and addressed of the undersigned and delivered within 7 days from the receipt of this notice, as to why the said building or work shall not removed or altered or altered or pulled down or the use of restored,” reads the notice issued by designated officer from K-west ward (Andheri) on March 4 to Director, Artlife Properties Private Limited. Rane’s son Nilesh Rane is the head of the firm.

The notice said that there has been unauthorised construction in the basement by converting an open space into a room. Besides, the garden area on each floor (from first to eighth) has been converted into rooms. As per the building plan, garden areas are a must on each floor. Officials said that after seven days, action can be initiated if the relevant documents are not submitted.

Earlier, Right to Information activist Santosh Daundkar had filed a reminder complaint against Rane’s bungalow, alleging that there has been illegal construction, violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Floor Space Index (FSI). Daundkar had filed the first complaint in 2016 against the bungalow. However, no action was taken in the last six years.

Former IPS officer Y P Singh said that BMC is still not taking correct action against Rane. “I don’t think BMC is taking the correct legal action. Almost half of the building has been constructed by violating the CRZ notification in connivance with public servants. Such cosmetic action will do more harm than good. What is required is stringent action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, so that at least half of the building gets demolished,” said Singh.