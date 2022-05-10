BMC issues notice to Rana couple over ‘unauthorised construction’ at Khar Road flat

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana over unauthorised construction at their Mumbai flat. The civic body has given the couple seven days’ time to file a reply.

On Monday, a team of BMC inspected the legislator couple’s flat and found violations.

The Ranas own a flat on the 8th floor of La Vie Building at Khar Road west. According to the notice issued by the designated officer of H-west ward, under section 351 (1A) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, as many as 10 violations beyond the approved plan were found by the inspecting team in the flat.

“Now therefore, I in exercise of powers conferred upon me by section 351 (1A) of the said Act, direct you to show sufficient cause, by a statement in writing subscribed by you or by an agent duly authorized by you in that behalf and addressed to the undersigned and delivered within 7 days from the receipt of this notice, as to why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of premises restored?”stated the notice issued.

Officials from the BMC said that if the Ranas failed to give satisfactory answers, further action like demolition can be initiated.

“The violations included merger of the pooja room with the kitchen and conversion into a living room, making lobby area habitable, living room being divided into kitchen and bedroom, balcony portion enclosed in adjoining bedrooms, toilet and void on south west merged with bedroom, and merger of two bedrooms. They have been asked to furnish documents to prove the legality of the structures,” said an official from BMC.

Earlier, Navneet Rana, an MP from Amravati, and Ravi Rana were arrested for threatening to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra east. Both were released on bail last week.

On Monday, Navneet Rana once again criticised chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that she will campaign against his party, the Shiv Sena, in the upcoming BMC election.

Following the couple’s statements, the state government has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of their bail for allegedly violating bail condition.

On May 2, the BMC had issued a house inspection notice to the Ranas to visit their flat. The BMC team had to return twice without inspection of the flat after it was found shut.