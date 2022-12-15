BMC nod to rename Byculla zoo, add ‘botanical’ to it

The BMC has approved a proposal to change the name of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale (VJB) Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Ranibaugh and/or Byculla Zoo, by adding the term ‘Vanaspati’ or ‘Botanical’ to it.

The resolution for revising the name of the garden was passed by municipal administrator and commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on December 12. Now, the official name of the zoo will be ‘Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya’.

The move comes within a month of the zoo celebrating its 160th anniversary. The zoo was earlier known as Victoria Gardens and in 1969, it was renamed as Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan, and in 1980, it was renamed as Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan va Pranisangrahalaya (Zoo). The precinct of the zoo is a Grade II-B heritage structure. It has 4,131 trees of 256 species, comprising 80 per cent of Mumbai’s flora.

In September this year, the Maharashtra government’s Urban Development department sanctioned the BMC development plan proposal, which created a new designation ‘Botanical Garden’, especially for the Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan and Zoo. The demand to change the zoo’s name was made in March last year by the NGO Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden Foundation, which has worked for the past 15 years to preserve, protect and promote the heritage botanical garden of Rani Bagh.

“The new official name incorporating the term ‘Botanical’ will generate greater awareness among citizens, who can take pride in their very own 160-year-old heritage botanical garden which has an official Grade II-B heritage status…,” according to Hutokshi Rustomfram, a trustee of the NGO.