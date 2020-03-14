BMC nod to fell 159 trees, transplant 151 more for Metro 2A corridor

The work on the 18-km Metro 2A corridor is being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). (File) The work on the 18-km Metro 2A corridor is being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). (File)

The civic body’s Tree Authority Friday gave nod to fell as many as 159 trees and transplant 151 others for construction work on Metro 2A (D N Nagar to Dahisar) corridor. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a public notice stating that 304 trees would be removed for the purpose and asked residents to submit their suggestions and objections by November 8 last year.

The work on 18-km Metro 2A corridor is being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). An official of BMC garden’s department said the trees are to be removed from Oshiwara, Kandivali and Dahisar.

“There are 1,223 trees on the site, but only 304 need to be removed. As per the HC order, we have asked the BMC to make sure that the survival rate of these transplanted trees is good. It was found that 74 per cent of trees transplanted under other Metro projects had died,” Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena leader and member of Tree Authority, said.

In August, the civic body had published public notices for removal of 1,600 trees for infrastructure projects, including 1,000 trees for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), which is being constructed from Sewri to Nhava Sheva. Last year, the city saw several protests over a proposal to remove at least 2,600 trees for the Metro car shed project at Aarey Milk Colony.

On Friday, the Tree Authority also approved the appointment of a consultant for implementing plantation through Miyawaki technique on select locations across the city. The Miyawaki technique was developed in Japan by botanist Akira Miyawaki to build dense native forests in urban areas. The initiative will be undertaken at several locations across the city to increase green cover in Mumbai.

Jadhav added he has asked the administration to ask the consultant to train staff from the civic body on this technique as well. “If they don’t provide technique then again after some years we will have to appoint a new consultant for a similar project,” he said

