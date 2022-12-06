BMC: No reopening of Gokhale Bridge for pedestrians and vehicular movement

AFTER MULTIPLE speculations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, which has been shut since November 7, will not be reopened temporarily for pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Following the immense traffic chaos post the closure of the bridge, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, guardian minister of suburban Mumbai had announced that the structure may be reopened temporarily only after a technical inspection carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai and Veermata Jijabai Technical Institute (VJTI).

While the reports submitted by the two institutes last month stated that the bridge could be reopened after carrying out certain repair works, the BMC has decided against the reopening.

The BMC in an internal departmental letter stated that the inspection carried out by the two institutes was mainly done on visual assessment and they can’t be relied upon. “Visual inspection reports cannot be relied upon. There are too many conditions given for the reopening of the bridge, which is not detailed and vague. Since the issue involves the safety of commuters, the bridge shall be kept closed for all kinds of traffic. The contractor shall be asked to demolish the western side of the approach at the earliest so that a new bridge could be constructed soon,” the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Sanjay Kumar Pandav, Executive Engineer of the BMC’s Bridges Department and P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

The letter also mentioned that the initial deadline for reopening the reconstructed bridge was May 2020, however, the civic authorities received NOC from traffic police only on February 2021, following which the date of completion of the new bridge was pushed to March 2023.

Civic officials said that initially one arm of this bridge will be reopened by May 2023 and the remaining portion will be reopened by September end.