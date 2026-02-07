BMC’s new guard?: BJP names Ritu Tawde as mayor pick, Shinde Sena chooses Sanjay Ghadi as deputy

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Saturday formally announced its candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor posts at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the BJP fielding senior corporator Ritu Tawde as mayor and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominating Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as deputy mayor.
The decision was taken at a meeting of alliance leaders earlier in the week.
Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam announced Tawde’s name, while former MP Rahul Shewale declared Ghadi as the Shiv Sena’s official nominee. The two parties later filed their nominations jointly.
In an official communication issued by the Shiv Sena, the party stated, “As per the instructions of Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shri Sanjay Shankar Ghadi is hereby declared the authorised candidate of the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti for the post of deputy mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The tenure of the deputy mayor shall be for one and a quarter years.”
Under the new power-sharing formula introduced by Shinde, the deputy mayor’s post will rotate every 15 months. This effectively means Mumbai will have four deputy mayors during the five-year civic term, a structured internal arrangement aimed at balancing representation within the alliance.
With the Mahayuti holding a clear majority in the BMC, the election scheduled for February 11 is expected to be a formality unless there is a significant shift in numbers.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has held meetings at Matoshree and is likely to field a candidate, but the ruling combine currently enjoys a comfortable position.
Ritua Tawde’s elevation carries a strong political message. A two-term corporator from Ghatkopar’s Ward 132, she is seen as an aggressive ‘Marathi face’ of the BJP in a largely Gujarati-speaking belt, a social balancing act that party leaders privately say is deliberate.
Her name had been in discussion along with Shital Gambhir, but the leadership eventually settled on Tawde, who was widely considered a strong contender.
She began her municipal career with a win from Ward 127 in 2012, followed by a victory from Ward 121 in 2017. In the 2025 civic elections, she was elected from Ward 132. Tawde has also served as president of the BMC’s Education Committee and has been an active voice in civic deliberation.
Sanjay Ghadi: A Sena veteran
At 57, Sanjay Ghadi represents the organisational old guard of the Shiv Sena. A BCom graduate, he studied at a BMC school until Class 7, completed schooling at Chhabildas High School in Dadar, and graduated from Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics in Fort.
His political journey began in 1988-89 as a divisional head of the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, the undivided Shiv Sena’s student wing. In 1990-91, he served as president of the Mumbai University Students’ Council and as a Senate member.
Over the years, he held various organisational responsibilities, including serving as state general secretary in the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena before returning to the Shiv Sena. He later became a Shiv Sena deputy leader and is currently the party’s Raigad district contact chief.
He was elected corporator in 2017, served until 2022, and was re-elected in 2026. Within the party, he is regarded as a loyal and disciplined organisational leader.
His wife, Sanjana Ghadi, is a Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson. His son, Suyash Ghadi, is associated with the Yuva Sena as a legislative assembly coordinator.
