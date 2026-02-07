BMC’s new guard?: BJP names Ritu Tawde as mayor pick, Shinde Sena chooses Sanjay Ghadi as deputy

In the 2025 civic elections, Tawde was elected from Ward 132. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Saturday formally announced its candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor posts at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the BJP fielding senior corporator Ritu Tawde as mayor and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominating Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as deputy mayor.

The decision was taken at a meeting of alliance leaders earlier in the week.

Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam announced Tawde’s name, while former MP Rahul Shewale declared Ghadi as the Shiv Sena’s official nominee. The two parties later filed their nominations jointly.

In an official communication issued by the Shiv Sena, the party stated, “As per the instructions of Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shri Sanjay Shankar Ghadi is hereby declared the authorised candidate of the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti for the post of deputy mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The tenure of the deputy mayor shall be for one and a quarter years.”