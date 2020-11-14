BMC needs Rs 9.11 cr more to repair FOB, six bridges

The BMC had faced criticism after it was found that the Himalayan bridge was declared fit for use after a structural audit in 2018.

The BMC will need an additional Rs 9.11 crore for structural repairs of six bridges and a footover bridge, which will push back the project’s completion date to March 2021 — six months more than what was earlier estimated.

Last March, BMC had awarded a contract to repair Mahalaxmi bridge, Curry Road bridge, Tilak bridge at Dadar, Sion station bridge, Sion hospital bridge and the footover bridge at Dadar flower market. It was estimated to spend Rs 16.91 crore on the project, which was set to be completed in September, 2020.

According to BMC, now the project will cost Rs 26.02 crore and the new deadline will be March 7, 2021. The proposal of cost escalation and extension in deadline was approved by the BMC Standing Committee recently.

Officials from BMC’s bridges department said that the cost escalation and delay in work was caused due to additional repairs works suggested by the structural auditor following the Himalayan bridge collapse in mid-March, 2019, killing six persons and injuring more than 30.

“The re-audit revealed that more strengthening works were needed on these bridges over the railway tracks. All these bridges are over five decades old. The existing contractor has agreed to take up the work but it has led to cost escalation and extension in deadline,” said an official.

The BMC had faced criticism after it was found that the Himalayan bridge was declared fit for use after a structural audit in 2018. Following this, it had ordered the re-audit of the 300-odd bridges across the city. The civic body has already taken up demolition and reconstruction of 10 bridges that were declared extremely dangerous.

