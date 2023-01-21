First time since 1985, BMC administrator to present and approve civic budget

For the first time since 1984 and only the second time since the BMC came into being in 1889, the municipal commissioner will not only formulate the civic budget this year but also present it to himself and approve it in the capacity of the state-appointed administrator running the civic body.

Usually, the budget is presented by the commissioner to the mayor and the BMC standing committee chairperson. But with the tenure of the elected representatives getting over last March, and elections yet to be held, there is no incumbent mayor or a general body of the BMC and the civic body is being run by an administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Sources said the budget for 2023-24 may be presented between February 3 and 4. Officials said the process of drafting the budget is currently on.

“This year, the budget is being prepared at the administrative level. The budget will be prepared and approved by the commissioner, since he is the state-appointed administrator. After the standing committee is reinstated post BMC elections, funds for the corporators could be allocated,” said a civic official.

“It could also be possible that one additional municipal commissioner, who is an IAS officer, may present the budget to the commissioner, who will then approve it,” the official added.

During the erstwhile Congress regime, an administrator’s rule was imposed in the BMC from the April of 1984 till April 1985. The BMC house resumed on May 10, 1985, after new corporators were elected. Retired IAS officer D M Sukhtankhar, who was the BMC commissioner and administrator between March and November 1984, said that at present, all executive and administrative powers lie with Chahal.

“Technically, the final approval for the budget is given by the BMC general body — which comprises the mayor, the standing committee chairperson and other elected representatives — after the budget is presented to them by the commissioner. This time, all the powers of the general body have been vested with the commissioner, hence, he has the full legal authority to formulate and present the budget,” he added.

“Now, if the corporators, after their new term begins, want to make changes in the budget, it may not be possible. They may give their suggestions and inputs to the commissioner, who will have to pass on the same to the BMC standing committee. If only the standing committee approves, the changes could be made, else, this budget will be effective till the end of the financial year,” Sukhtankhar said.

Dr Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst and professor of politics in University of Mumbai, said that the civic budget this year will have the state government’s imprint on it.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Mumbai on Thursday, has spoken majorly about the development and infrastructure needs of the city. This is a clear indication that this year, BMC will see solely an administrator’s budget, which may have direct or indirect inputs from the state government.”

“The government is already in the process of taking over the BMC, therefore, in every aspect, it will try make its mark by announcing projects and schemes in the budget,” Jondhale added