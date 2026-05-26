Raising capital for infra projects: BMC floats plan to appoint bank for issuing municipal bonds

The move comes nearly a month after the civic body floated a tender to appoint a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered agency for analysing BMC’s credit rating, an important step towards initiating the process of future borrowing through markets.
Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by municipal corporations to raise capital for funding key public infrastructure projects. At present the BMC has taken up infrastructure projects having a total capital size of Rs 2.13 lakh crore — nearly double than BMC’s current reserve corpus, which stands at Rs 81,774 crore.
Apart from this, 51 percent of the total reserves, held as Fixed Deposits, are earmarked for internal commitments. These include funds set aside for employee gratuity, pensions, Provident Fund contributions, and refundable bank guarantees taken from contractors as security deposits, which must be returned upon completion of projects.
“As we can see, out of the Rs 81,000 crore reserve that we have, only 49 per cent or Rs 39,500 crore could be used for the infrastructure projects, while the overall size of these projects is nearly four times of this usable amount. This clearly indicates that in the next few years, we (BMC) will need additional cash flow to complete these projects,” said a civic official on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, leaders from opposition parties said that municipal bonds effectively amount to debt. Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh said that the interest burden will ultimately have to be borne by the corporation, indirectly placing a financial burden on the citizens of Mumbai. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government have appealed to all government departments and local bodies to practice austerity.
“The state’s chief secretary recently issued directives discouraging wasteful expenditure through the appointment of consultants. Against this backdrop, the BMC issued an advertisement for appointing consultants for bond issuance. Instead of spending money on consultants, the BMC’s own officials could handle the process,” Shaikh said on Tuesday.
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“The municipal commissioner had stated that future projects would be approved only after proper feasibility assessments. In that case, why is the BMC trying to raise funds from the market through bonds,” he asked.
The new venture of green bonds, aimed at achieving Mumbai’s climate action plan goals, comes along the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27 announcing a Rs 100-crore incentive for a single municipal bond issuance of Rs 1,000 crore.
According to civic authorities, the BMC intends to generate revenue between Rs 5,000-10,000 crore through green bonds and some of the projects that will be funded through these bonds include the BMC’s upcoming wastewater treatment facilities at Dharavi, Versova, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Bandra and Malad, as well as the upcoming desalination plants, alongside two water tunnel project, and the proposed Gargai dam project.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More