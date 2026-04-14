Safety vs shade: BMC’s move to trim 46,000 trees amidst heatwaves in Mumbai invites backlash

According to the BMC, 46,336 trees have been identified for pruning. To date, 12,561 have been trimmed, leaving 33,775 to be completed before the May 31 deadline (Express file photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee).
With the monsoon season approaching, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a massive drive to trim branches from over 46,000 trees across Mumbai. While civic officials defend the move as a critical safety measure, environmentalists warn it could exacerbate the city’s current struggles with extreme heat and deteriorating air quality.
According to the BMC, 46,336 trees have been identified for pruning. To date, 12,561 have been trimmed, leaving 33,775 to be completed before the May 31 deadline. Also, the civic body has identified 325 dead or “dangerous” trees; 279 have already been removed, with the remaining 46 scheduled for removal by the end of the month.
“Branches overgrow throughout the year. During monsoon storms or heavy winds, these overgrown trees become unstable, leading to potential loss of life and property,” a civic official told The Indian Express. The urgency follows a trend; last year, a tree collapsed in Vikhroli, claiming one life, while three people were killed in separate incidents in Malad, Goregaon, and Byculla in 2023.
Environmentalists have called the mass pruning “non-scientific”, arguing that it disrupts the local ecosystem during a period of climate stress. Stalin D, director of the NGO Vanashakti, noted that the move would destroy bird nesting sites and remove vital shade.
“Chopping down branches exposes roads and ground surfaces to intense sunlight, which can spike local heat levels,” Stalin said. “It prevents the growth of saplings and creates an ecological imbalance that lasts far beyond a single season.”
The timing of the tree cutting has led to criticism from environmentalists (Graphic generated using AI).
The timing of the drive is particularly sensitive. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued five heatwave alerts for Mumbai this year: three in early March and another two in mid-March.
Furthermore, Mumbai’s air quality has recently faltered. After a month of ‘satisfactory’ readings, the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘moderate’ category (above 100) between April 10 and 12. Officials attribute this dip to rising temperatures and a slowdown in the reversal of sea and land breezes, both processes aided by a healthy urban canopy.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More