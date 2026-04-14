Safety vs shade: BMC’s move to trim 46,000 trees amidst heatwaves in Mumbai invites backlash

According to the BMC, 46,336 trees have been identified for pruning. To date, 12,561 have been trimmed, leaving 33,775 to be completed before the May 31 deadline (Express file photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee).

With the monsoon season approaching, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a massive drive to trim branches from over 46,000 trees across Mumbai. While civic officials defend the move as a critical safety measure, environmentalists warn it could exacerbate the city’s current struggles with extreme heat and deteriorating air quality.

According to the BMC, 46,336 trees have been identified for pruning. To date, 12,561 have been trimmed, leaving 33,775 to be completed before the May 31 deadline. Also, the civic body has identified 325 dead or “dangerous” trees; 279 have already been removed, with the remaining 46 scheduled for removal by the end of the month.

“Branches overgrow throughout the year. During monsoon storms or heavy winds, these overgrown trees become unstable, leading to potential loss of life and property,” a civic official told The Indian Express. The urgency follows a trend; last year, a tree collapsed in Vikhroli, claiming one life, while three people were killed in separate incidents in Malad, Goregaon, and Byculla in 2023.