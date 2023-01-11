Number of nominated councillors in state civic bodies increased

Ahead of civic bodies polls, including the BMC, the state Cabinet on Tuesday took a decision to increase the number of nominated councillors in all municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, in order to improve the quality of functioning of municipal corporations in the state, said a government official.

Following the decision, a maximum of 10 corporators or 10 per cent of the total number of corporators can be nominated in every corporation, as against nomination of five councillors, as was done earlier

In the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a decision of giving in-principle approval to amend Section 5(1)(b) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Section 5(2)(b) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1949 was taken. The decision was taken after seeking the opinion of the state advocate general.

According to officials, at present five members can be nominated in municipal corporations. Those with experience, efficiency and knowledge of civic administration and the prescribed qualifications as per the rules made by the government are nominated as members to assist the urban administration.

“This decision was taken considering the need to increase the number of nominated members with a view to qualitatively enhance the functioning of the municipal corporations by utilising the knowledge of the nominated members,” said the official.

“The nominated members (councillors) would be qualified and experts so they will help in improving the quality of work in the civic bodies,” added the official.

Advertisement

The opposition, however, raised questions about the government move as the amendments have been made ahead of civic elections, which are slated to take place in the bigger civic bodies in the state.