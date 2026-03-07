Mumbai’s flood-prone spots rise 10% to 498 in a year, BMC steps up mitigation before monsoon

In the past one year, Mumbai’s flooding spots have recorded a 10 per cent rise, shows Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. At present there are 498 flooding spots in the city, compared to last year’s 453.

BMC officials said that of the 498 flooding spots, 391 have been addressed, while 52 will be addressed in the next three months ahead of monsoon. Besides, the BMC said plans were being drawn up to address the rest 55 flooding spots, 26 of which will be tackled in coordination with the railways, Metro, traffic department and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“Even though the number of flooding spots has increased, many of the spots identified this year are not new. They were tackled earlier but have resurfaced. Activities like encroachment often leads to chocking that leads to overflowing of water and waterlogging during the monsoon and these places might have resurfaced as flooding spots,” an official said.