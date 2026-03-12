BMC mulls restricting construction work to 7 pm

BMC has launched a crackdown against construction sites with daily inspections of the implementation of its 28-point guidelines by ward level staffers. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling curbing construction work between 7.00 am to 7 pm, the deadline of which is 10pm currently. The move comes amid concerns of noise and air pollution triggered by increasing construction work in the city. The proposal to introduce new construction timings, floated by senior BJP corporator Alka Kelkar, is set to be tabled in a general body meeting on March 17.

Mumbai has been witnessing a massive churn in infrastructure, with BMC officials stating that there are over 2,200 construction sites. Of these, between 1,200-1,300 sites involve big projects that are estimated to have project costs over Rs 1,000 crore.