BMC mulls restricting construction work to 7 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling curbing construction work between 7.00 am to 7 pm, the deadline of which is 10pm currently. The move comes amid concerns of noise and air pollution triggered by increasing construction work in the city. The proposal to introduce new construction timings, floated by senior BJP corporator Alka Kelkar, is set to be tabled in a general body meeting on March 17.
Mumbai has been witnessing a massive churn in infrastructure, with BMC officials stating that there are over 2,200 construction sites. Of these, between 1,200-1,300 sites involve big projects that are estimated to have project costs over Rs 1,000 crore.
Current norms stipulate that construction work in Mumbai can be undertaken between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm. It was in 2016 that the erstwhile commissioner, Ajoy Mehta, had issued a circular extending construction timings by four hours up to 10 pm, as part of its ‘Ease of Business Doing’ policy. Prior to this, the BMC restricted construction between 7.00 am to 7.00 pm.
However, rising concerns over noise and air pollution propelled by large scale construction and redevelopment activity, has left the newly elected house of representatives to re-consider the revised timings. According to civic body documents, three time BJP corporator Alka Kelkar – who also served as deputy mayor – proposed that the prescribed timing for redevelopment and infrastructure projects must be changed and permitted only between 7.00 am and 7.00 pm.
“Despite the restriction, developers and contractors continue to work beyond prescribed hours. The noise of machinery used for such construction work disturbs peace at night as well as disturbs the sleep of elderly, kids and the sick. Besides this, owing to lack of supervision, developers also turn a blind eye to the rules pertaining to construction activity, and flout norms like sprinkling of water,” said Kelkar in a proposal which is slated to be tabled before the general body for deliberation on March 17.
Amid several experts and studies linking pollution levels to rising construction dust in the city, the BMC has launched a crackdown against construction sites with daily inspections of the implementation of its 28-point
guidelines by ward level staffers.
On February 26, state minister Pankaja Munde informed that authorities have issued 1,981 show-cause notices and 1,047 stop-work notices to construction sites violating norms between October 2025 and January 2026. Of the 2,224 active sites, nearly 88 percent sites have installed low-cost air quality sensors until January.
