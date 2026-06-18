BMC’s climate budget pie for air pollution shrinks, funds Rs 11 crore less than last year

Dust billows out of a construction site of a building situated beside the Western Railway tracks, at Borivali in Mumbai. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced its annual climate budget for the financial year 2026-27. The climate budget focuses on environmental sustainability and climate change through initiatives such as urban greening, water resource management and the adoption of clean energy.

However, the document also shows that the allocation for air pollution management is lower than in the previous financial year.

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According to the budget document, the civic body has allocated Rs 20,730 crore, or 43 per cent of its total capital expenditure (Capex), towards climate-related initiatives this year. Last year, the BMC had earmarked Rs 16,321 crore, or 37 per cent of its Capex, for its climate budget. This is the third consecutive year that the BMC has presented a climate budget. In FY 2024-25, it had allocated Rs 10,224 crore, accounting for 32 per cent of its overall Capex.