BMC swings into action after Supreme Court freezes chief Ashwini Bhide’s salary

It was 7 in the morning and officials and workers from the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had already swung into action, launching a massive demolition drive on a land parcel in Borivali to clear illegal structures. The BMC action came hours after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide’s salary for failing to remove encroachments from a land parcel in Borivali.
The land parcel is reserved for an electrical substation for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).
According to civic officials, the authorities removed multiple unauthorised structures, including shops, shanties and commercial units during the demolition drive. They say the land will be cleared of all encroachments in the next 24 hours.
“Over the past few weeks, we had issued multiple notices to these shop owners asking them to remove the shanties at the earliest, or they will face an eviction drive. The drive that began today was pending for a long period,” an official told The Indian Express.
The Borivali plot that got SC to freeze Bhide’s salary
The plot that got the Supreme Court to freeze Ashwini Bhide’s salary is located across Borivali station in Mumbai’s western suburbs. The project has been under litigation since 1986 after a private builder entered into a development contract to build housing units on the land.
However, the original plan of this land parcel was earmarked for making a BEST depot on it. As the plot remained under legal dispute, encroachments started to grow on them.
In August last year, the SC had ordered Mumbai’s private builder to hand over the land to the BMC. The court had also ordered the BMC to take the land within three months, remove the encroachments and to ensure the substation becomes operational by the end of last year. However, the work of building the substation couldn’t begin owing to the presence of encroachments on the land parcel.
Following which the SC ordered the BMC commissioner to file a personal affidavit detailing the occupants on the land, eviction notices issued to them and any pending claims relating to tenancy or ownership.
Meanwhile, since the BMC failed to remove the encroachments from the plot, the project proponents moved the SC against the civic authorities following which the court ordered salary freezing of Mumbai’s civic chief.