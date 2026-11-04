BMC swings into action after Supreme Court freezes chief Ashwini Bhide’s salary

It was 7 in the morning and officials and workers from the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had already swung into action, launching a massive demolition drive on a land parcel in Borivali to clear illegal structures. The BMC action came hours after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide’s salary for failing to remove encroachments from a land parcel in Borivali.

The land parcel is reserved for an electrical substation for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

According to civic officials, the authorities removed multiple unauthorised structures, including shops, shanties and commercial units during the demolition drive. They say the land will be cleared of all encroachments in the next 24 hours.