10 per cent water cut announced in Mumbai from May 15

Amidst forecast of below average monsoon this season in light of the prevailing El Nino systems, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to impose a 10 percent water cut from May 15. The precautionary measure comes with the total stock in the seven lakes fast depleting, owing to burgeoning heat levels.

Mumbai draws its daily potable water supply from seven lakes including Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi, which have a cumulative holding capacity of 14.47 million lakh litres of water. On Monday, the total stock in the seven lakes touched 3.40 million lakh litres or 23.52 percent of the lakes’ capacity. On the same day, last year, the lake levels had dipped to 20.26 percent while in 2024, the water stock dwindled to 14.73 percent.

With the total stock in the seven lakes fast depleting, the BMC on Monday announced that a 10 percent water cut will be imposed across Mumbai, starting May 15. The decision comes along the heels of directives issued by the state water resources department which have called for reduction in supply of water as a precautionary measure to ensure that water reserves are used for a prolonged period of time amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting below average monsoon this year, owing to the El Nino phenomenon.

Previously, the region experienced the effect of the El Nino phenomenon in 2015 and 2023. During an El Niño phase, the months of June, July and August usually record less rainfall, while the overall heat levels increase.

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According to the BMC, Mumbai will receive an additional supply of 1.47 lakh million litres of water from Bhatsa and 90,000 million litres of water from Upper Vaitarna reservoir. “Even as we have sufficient stock and there is no cause for panic, a decision to implement a water cut has been taken owing to increased heat levels and fast evaporation of lake waters,” a senior BMC official said.

Besides Mumbai, the water cut will also impact Thane, Bhiwandi as well as Nizampur area.

Previously, the BMC had imposed a 10 percent water cut in the summers of 2024 and 2023.

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In light of the water cut, the BMC on Monday issued directives for citizens, appealing for judicious use of water. While instructing citizens to stay hydrated owing to rising heat levels, the BMC has instructed officials to prevent overflow of water in tanks, boiling of water, cleaning of vehicles with wet clothes instead of hose amongst other measures. Meanwhile, commercial establishments have also been asked to adopt means to prevent overflow of water.