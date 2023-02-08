scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
BMC mulls renting out its school premises to generate revenue

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation proposes to allow companies and NGOs to erect advertisement banners or hoardings on its school premises in Mumbai, rent out classrooms, and lease the school grounds to organisations for conducting sports competitions and cultural events.

At the start of the academic year, the BMC’s education wing had boasted of one lakh new admissions under its first-ever Mission Admission. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)
The education department with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to rent out its school premises, including the classroom as well as playgrounds, to private entities so as to generate funds.

“Students studying in BMC schools are provided with various physical facilities. Taking into consideration the increase in the amount of expenditure per year and minimum income to manage economic balance; the education department intends to create a new source of income from the coming financial year,” states the BMC’s Education Budget booklet 2023-24 released last week.

The budget booklet enlists various measures that could be taken for the purpose such as allowing companies and NGOs to erect advertisement banners or hoardings on the premises of school buildings of BMC, renting out classrooms, and leasing the grounds adjacent to the schools to private organisations for conducting sports competitions and cultural events.

Renting out classrooms or other parts of schools premises to NGOs or any other social or educational organisations had been a practice in BMC schools until a few years ago. However, it was stopped in 2013 following a Bombay High Court order. The BMC education department’s proposal has been opposed by a few, taking into account an ever-increasing enrollment in civic schools.

At the start of the academic year, the BMC’s education wing had boasted of one lakh new admissions under its first-ever Mission Admission. As per the data provided in the booklet, currently 3,17,685 students have enrolled in the BMC-run schools, which is a considerable increase from the last year’s enrolment of 2,91,838 students.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:30 IST
