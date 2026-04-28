BMC moves to build Mumbai’s first civic shelter for stray dogs, invites NGOs

Over four months after the Supreme Court issued directives to remove stray dogs from public spaces, plans to develop Mumbai’s first civic-run shelter for stray dogs have received an impetus with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) floating an expression of interest (EoI), inviting NGOs to build and develop a dog shelter in Malad’s Malwani.
Sprawled over seven acres in the western suburbs, the civic-run shelter home for Mumbai’s stray animals is poised to be equipped with healthcare facilities, kennels, isolation wards, operation and post-operative wards, feeding systems, as well as digital reporting mechanisms.
According to a report by the BMC and an NGO, titled ‘Evaluation of Street Dog Population Management and Sterilisation Impact’, Mumbai currently has an estimated 90,757 stray dogs, a marginal decline from more than 95,000 dogs recorded in 2014. Until now, the civic body’s approach to managing the stray dog population entailed sterilisation and release of animals back into their territories.
However, amid rising cases of dog bites and directives by the Supreme Court in November 2025, which called for the removal of strays from sensitive locations, the BMC is set to change gears and develop the city’s first stray dog facility in Malwani.
In light of the directives, the civic body seeks to capture stray dogs in a “safe and humane manner”, sterilise and conduct anti-rabies vaccination of the captured dogs, and provide care to all until they are fit for release. Permanent rehabilitation within the shelter home premises will be provided to unfit dogs as well as dogs in high-footfall and sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus depots and government offices, who will not be released.
BMC eyes PPP funding model
Sprawled over 30,000 sq m of civic land parcel, the BMC is eyeing to develop the dog shelter with a 6-feet tall boundary wall, kennels, isolation and sick puppy wards, administrative room, drainage, sanitation and washing areas along with a kitchen. While the cost and capacity of the facility are yet to be ascertained, the civic body is exploring the possibility of developing the shelter home under a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model of funding, with the civic body last week floating an EOI for agencies to develop, maintain and operate the facility.
According to officials, the facility will be developed in accordance with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) guidelines. As per the norms, puppies between 0-2 months of age will be fed between 4-6 meals, while puppies between 2-6 months of age will be fed four meals. Adult dogs will be fed two meals a day, while senior dogs will be fed a diet of soft and easily digestible meals. As per the AWBI’s prescribed rates, the cost of feeding will be capped at Rs 15 for dogs up to 10 kg, Rs 30 for dogs between 10-25 kg, Rs 50 for animals weighing between 25-40 kg and Rs 60 for dogs over 40 kg.
While BMC staffers will capture and transport strays from sensitive premises, NGOs will be tasked with vaccination, care, and maintenance of the dogs. In order to ensure monitoring, the agency is expected to maintain shelter, feeding, and medical logs and upload the data on BMC’s digital system. Monthly reports are expected to be submitted to the BMC’s veterinary department.
A senior official from BMC’s veterinary department, however, maintained that the development is in the preliminary stage. “We have rolled out the EOI to gauge the interest amongst NGOs. After we get an adequate response, we will explore the capacity to check whether the facility can house 1,000 dogs or more,” the official added.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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