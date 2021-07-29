BMC move to collect tax from tenants living in civic properties draws flak

Collecting property tax from such tenants, he said, would be an “injustice”.

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to collect property tax from people living in civic body-owned properties has faced flak from corporators with the leader of opposition Ravi Raja claiming the corporation was already obtaining rent from these tenants. Collecting property tax from such tenants, he said, would be an “injustice”.

The civic body, in a circular issued in December 2020 and property tax bills issued to tenants living in municipal properties, had said it will collect taxes retrospectively from April 2017.

“Rent is already collected from such houses, and now the administration has also issued them property tax bills. How can the civic body expect tenants to pay property tax for a property owned by the municipal corporation?” Raja said in the Standing Committee Wednesday.

Raja said there were 74,000 tenants who live on municipal properties across the city and have been issued bills running into thousands of rupees. The BMC administration will submit its reply in the matter next week.