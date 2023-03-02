BMC plans mega facelift project for Mumbai’s Machhimar Nagar

Macchimar Nagar, one of the oldest artisan fishing villages of Mumbai, is set to get a major facelift with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planning a major beautification, restoration and reconstruction work.

Located in Cuffe Parade, near the southernmost tip of Mumbai, Macchimar Nagar is a harbour for the fishing boats that are parked in the shallow water. Over the years, the place has been unattended and due to this reason, the entire periphery has often been encroached or abused by local miscreants.

Civic officials said that the entire sea coast will be transformed into a promenade that would have sitting areas, as well as sea-viewing plazas, with adequate green cover and selfie points. The officials also said that murals will be created to reflect the history and identity of the Koli community of Mumbai. Dedicated passages for entry and exit of fishing boats will also be created to provide ease of access for the fisherfolk during the monsoon.

Harshita Narwekar, former BJP corporator from Cuffe Parade, who has been pushing this project, said it was conceived back in 2018. Narwekar said Rahul Narwekar, speaker in the state Assembly and the local MLA is now looking at the project.

“The basic idea behind this project is to give the local people an open space. The Macchimar Nagar has a potential to draw tourists and therefore we believe that this entire periphery needs to be upgraded. The project has been planned solely by keeping the fisherfolk in the loop to get a greater insight of their cultural perspective,” Harshita Narwekar said.

Civic officials said that the cost of this project has been pegged at Rs 3 crore and the BMC is planning heritage walks with experts once the project is ready.

“The objective is to boost tourism as well as spread awareness about the Koli community who are indigenous to the city of Mumbai. Alongside creating an open space and sunset plazas, we will also encourage local women to serve local Koli food in the eateries,” the official said.