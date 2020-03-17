BMC meet to discuss waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground

The memorial is being set up in the former official mayoral bungalow, a sea-facing property owned by BMC, at Shivaji Park. (Express photo) The memorial is being set up in the former official mayoral bungalow, a sea-facing property owned by BMC, at Shivaji Park. (Express photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration will take up the controversial proposal to set up waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground at its meeting Wednesday. The proposal was earlier passed by Shiv Sena-led Standing Committee on condition that the contract should be awarded to second-lowest bidder after it was alleged that there were irregularities while selecting the contractor.

The proposal is set to see a political fight as the BJP, which had supported it initially, changed its stand and opposed the move alleging that awarding the contract to second-lowest bidder will put a financial burden on the public exchequer. The Sena and Congress had earlier supported the move.

Citing that it would prove beneficial to award the contract to the lowest bidder and referring to a high court order, the civic body has requested to reconsider the proposal.

In February, the Sena had alleged that there were irregularities and manipulation in the contract. For waste to energy plant, two firms had quoted Rs 1,020 crore and Rs 1,291 crore respectively. According to the plan, the waste-to-energy plant will process 3,000 metric tonnes of waste and generate 25-30 megawatt energy. The plant will be functional for 25 years. The civic body said that nearly Rs 173 crore will be saved from giving the contract to the lowest bidder.

The proposal of the waste to energy plant had also led a tussle between the BJP and the Sena as the former had opposed the move and demanded that the civic body should give the contract to the lowest bidder. Generally, the lowest bidder is awarded contracts, but following allegations that the tender was rigged, the contract for the waste-to-energy plant was given to the second-lowest bidder.

BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde has welcomed the administration’s move. “This …will save public money. The committee’s decision will lead to an increase in the project cost…” he said.

