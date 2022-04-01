25-year-old BMC medical officer cheated of Rs 1.75 lakh through ‘crypto app fraud’

A 25-year-old BMC medical officer was cheated of Rs 1.75 lakh after investing in a “crypto mining” app called ShareHash. The woman, who learnt about the app from a relative, at first received returns on her investment after which she invested larger sums. But after she stopped receiving any returns, she approached Chembur police and an FIR was registered on March 31.

Police said that the woman learned about the app from her paternal uncle, who had been investing money and receiving returns on the investment. In December, she downloaded the app from Google Playstore and invested small sums, receiving a monthly payment from the app. She was then added to the “HNTBlockchain Mentor 163” WhatsApp group.

Initially she deposited Rs 69,000 through the app and received monthly payments. Over a period of time, she invested Rs 2.35 lakh through the app. But in the past few weeks, she stopped receiving returns on her investment. She then contacted her uncle, who was also not receiving returns on his investment. When they tried calling the person who had created the WhatsApp group, they found that their numbers were blocked. Later, they learned that they had been removed from the WhatsApp group.

An officer from Chembur police said they are trying to get details about the accused based on the mobile numbers that were used to create the WhatsApp group. “There are many others who have invested money in the app. We are investigating,” said a police inspector.