Numbers secure, no hurry: BMC mayor election to be held only by February first week, here’s why

With Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arriving in Mumbai late Saturday night, the BMC mayor election will gain momentum. The BJP will convene a core committee meeting and will also begin a dialogue with Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. (File photo)

The election for mayor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to take place in the first week of February 2026. The delay is attributed to technicalities, with the ruling parties failing to register their councillors and groups.

So far, the process of registering political parties is incomplete. The BJP with 89 councillors and the Shiv Sena with 29 councillors have not registered their respective groups, which is a mandatory exercise after the election. The BJP will begin the registration process on January 27.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said, “We are not in a hurry as we have the numbers. It is a foregone conclusion that the mayor will be from the Mahayuti. However, there is some rethink on whether the BJP and Shiv Sena should register separately or as the Mahayuti bloc.”