BMC may soon give Rs 100 crore to BEST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may soon hand out Rs 100 crore of the Rs 600 crore promised to the loss-making Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The proposal will be placed before the standing committee on Wednesday.

Advertising

Earlier, BEST had asked BMC to pitch in with financial help to revive it from losses. BMC had agreed to help BEST by giving Rs 600 crore. In return BMC had asked BEST to increase its fleet so that BEST can give last mile connectivity to commuters.

Currently BEST has 3,337 buses. BMC laid down conditions that BEST should, in order to improve its financial health, undertake various reforms including permitting of wet leasing of buses. The conditions also included doubling of BEST bus fleet and making BEST bus minimum fare Rs 5.

The BEST administration has already ordered wet leasing of 450 buses. Also a tender will be floated for 1,500 buses more. BEST General Manager Surendra Kumar Bagde said that within a fortnight, the process for procuring the 1,500 buses will be floated. Kumar said out of these 1,500 buses, 1,000 buses will be mini-midi buses which will have capacity of 25 seats with AC. Another 500 buses will be electric buses which will help in reducing fuel consumption, Bagde said.