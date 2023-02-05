scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

BMC may hike property tax by 16%

The civic body every year imposes an annual hike in tax for residential as well as commercial properties.

Sources in the BMC confirmed that the average rate of the hike will be around 16%.

After nearly three years, the BMC may hike property tax by at least 16 per cent later this year.

The civic body every year imposes an annual hike in tax for residential as well as commercial properties. However, following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the BMC had deferred hiking property tax owing to financial crisis suffered by several people. Post the outbreak of Omicron variant in the first half of 2022, the state government deferred the hike in property taxes for another year. In the budget statement, it has been mentioned that the postponement of the hike will be effective till March 31, 2023.

While there has been no mention for new tax rates in this year’s budget document, Municipal Commissioner and BMC Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the chances of hiking property tax at the end of the financial year is being kept open-ended. “The decision to not increase property tax will be effective till March 31. After that the administration will take a decision on whether there is a need to increase the tax or not,” he said.

“In case BMC elections are concluded by then and the new body of corporators takes over, it will be their decision,” Chahal said. Sources in the BMC confirmed that the average rate of the hike will be around 16%.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, asked if the decision to not introduce any new taxes is political, considering BMC elections are likely to take place later this year, Chahal said, “The proposal to grant Mumbaikars relief from property tax was first sent by us last August, following which the state government approved the proposal. There is no political motive behind it, since we want to provide Mumbaikars financial relief as many are yet to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 01:47 IST
Next Story

Supreme Court’s history is history of people’s struggle: CJI

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close