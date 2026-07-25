Two months, 3% of shops inspected: Why Mumbai’s Marathi signboard drive has stalled

Names of shops written in Marathi script are seen at Dadar in Mumbai on 24 July 2026. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee.

Two months after Mumbai’s shops and commercial establishments were given a deadline to put up Marathi signboards, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) enforcement drive has inspected about 3 per cent of them, civic records show.

Of the 36,773 establishments covered in that period, 1,124 were found to be without Marathi signboards, a non-compliance rate of about 3 per cent among those checked.

Data submitted to the BMC’s Law Committee shows the survey to identify non-compliant establishments has been slowed by acute staff shortages as well as the deployment of civic personnel for the Census and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the BMC’s Shops and Establishments Department, only 57 of the sanctioned 127 inspector posts are filled, leaving the department at 45 per cent strength. It has to survey about 10.83 lakh shops and commercial establishments across the city’s 26 wards.