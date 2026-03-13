BMC to deploy 75 hyperlocal sensors to track Mumbai’s pollution hotspots

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to roll out a hyperlocal air quality monitoring system, Mumbai Air Network for Advance Sciences (MANAS), with 75 new sensors aimed at closely tracking pollution in some of the city’s most polluted pockets.
Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), the system is expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai’s existing air quality monitoring network and help authorities identify pollution sources more precisely.
At present, Mumbai has 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) spread across its 603 sq km area, translating to roughly one monitoring station for every 21 sq km. With the addition of 75 sensors under MANAS, the monitoring grid will shrink to about one sensor or station for every 5 to 6 sq km, increasing the monitoring density nearly fourfold.
“The first phase will focus on installing 75 sensors in areas that have consistently recorded unsafe AQI levels. The aim is to obtain granular data on pollution patterns,” said Dr Sachchidanand Tripathi, scientist and Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, who is leading the MANAS project for the BMC.
Tripathi added that the data from the sensors will be combined with satellite imagery and artificial intelligence based analysis to identify pollution sources and develop mitigation strategies. He is also a steering committee member of the Union government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows several Mumbai areas have consistently recorded poor air quality. Between January 1 and March 12 this year, Deonar and Andheri East (Chakala) reported 54 days of unhealthy air, while Malad recorded 53 such days. Colaba and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 50 and 45 days of unhealthy air respectively.
Civic officials said strengthening monitoring in these areas will be a priority.
“Places like Deonar have a landfill where garbage burning is common, while areas such as BKC and Colaba witness heavy traffic density. The objective is to strengthen monitoring in these zones to identify the exact pollution sources and address them,” a civic official said.
The BMC plans to conduct a 15 day study next month to finalise locations for the sensors, which will be installed on municipal and government properties to reduce the risk of tampering.
Officials said the monitoring system is expected to become operational by May. A public dashboard displaying the data is likely to be ready by mid 2026, with plans to release the data for public access by early 2027.
Similar hyperlocal sensor networks have already been deployed in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with about 540 and 835 sensors respectively.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More