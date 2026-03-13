BMC to deploy 75 hyperlocal sensors to track Mumbai’s pollution hotspots

The BMC plans to conduct a 15 day study next month to finalise locations for the sensors, which will be installed on municipal and government properties to reduce the risk of tampering. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to roll out a hyperlocal air quality monitoring system, Mumbai Air Network for Advance Sciences (MANAS), with 75 new sensors aimed at closely tracking pollution in some of the city’s most polluted pockets.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), the system is expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai’s existing air quality monitoring network and help authorities identify pollution sources more precisely.

At present, Mumbai has 28 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) spread across its 603 sq km area, translating to roughly one monitoring station for every 21 sq km. With the addition of 75 sensors under MANAS, the monitoring grid will shrink to about one sensor or station for every 5 to 6 sq km, increasing the monitoring density nearly fourfold.