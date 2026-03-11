BMC plans Mumbai’s first stray dog shelter in Malwani

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a first for the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct a stray dog shelter on a five acre land parcel in Malwani as part of a phased plan to relocate dogs from sensitive public spaces such as hospitals, schools and sports complexes. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the state government’s Urban Development Department.
The civic body’s move follows directions issued by the Supreme Court in November 2025 asking states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from public spaces and relocate them to designated shelters.
According to the BMC’s report titled “Evaluation of Street Dog Population Management and Sterilization Impact”, Mumbai currently has an estimated 90,757 stray dogs, a marginal decline from more than 95,000 dogs recorded in 2014.
Until now, the BMC’s approach to managing the stray dog population involved sterilising the animals and releasing them back into their territories. Of the total stray dog population estimated in 2024, around 62.9 percent have been sterilised. The report notes that 18.3 percent of male dogs and 10.3 percent of female dogs remain unsterilised.
In line with the Supreme Court’s directions, the civic body now plans to sterilise dogs and relocate them to designated shelters instead of releasing them back into the same areas.
“The relocation will be carried out in phases. In the first phase, as per the Supreme Court orders, we will relocate stray dogs from high footfall institutions such as hospitals, schools, railway stations, stadiums and bus depots,” said a senior BMC official.
The capacity of the proposed shelter is yet to be finalised. However, civic officials said the facility will be developed in accordance with design guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for dog shelters.
“The AWBI mandates norms related to space, layout and basic facilities for dog shelters. These guidelines will be incorporated in the Malwani facility, and we will also try to include additional facilities for the dogs,” an official familiar with the proposal said.
The AWBI circular issued in November 2025 recommends earmarked shelter spaces for 100, 500 and 1,000 dogs. It also prescribes six foot high fencing, veterinary care facilities, feeding and watering areas, waste management systems, open spaces and the deployment of caretakers, watchmen and cleaners.
Alongside the shelter proposal, the BMC has also been conducting rabies awareness programmes across the city. In February, the civic body organised awareness activities in 82 schools and 21 communities.
