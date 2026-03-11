BMC plans Mumbai’s first stray dog shelter in Malwani

The civic body’s move follows directions issued by the Supreme Court in November 2025 asking states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from public spaces and relocate them to designated shelters. (Credit: Pixabay)

In a first for the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct a stray dog shelter on a five acre land parcel in Malwani as part of a phased plan to relocate dogs from sensitive public spaces such as hospitals, schools and sports complexes. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the state government’s Urban Development Department.

The civic body’s move follows directions issued by the Supreme Court in November 2025 asking states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from public spaces and relocate them to designated shelters.

According to the BMC’s report titled “Evaluation of Street Dog Population Management and Sterilization Impact”, Mumbai currently has an estimated 90,757 stray dogs, a marginal decline from more than 95,000 dogs recorded in 2014.