Mumbai: BMC makes it mandatory for residents to wear masks in public places

The BMC on Wednesday made it mandatory for residents to wear masks in public places. Failing to wear masks may result in them being arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the civic body said in a circular on Wednesday.

The circular comes shortly after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address via social media, appealed to the residents to wear masks, even use a clean cotton handkerchief, while going out.

The circular, issued by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, stated that all persons traveling to public places like street, hospitals, office or market, for whatever purpose, must wear 3-ply or cloth mask.

The circular added, “Any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing masks. No person/ officer will attend any meeting/gathering, workplace without wearing these masks.” The BMC said these masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade.

The circular further noted that those not wearing masks can be penalised and arrested. It stated, “Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under section 188 of IPC and will be strictly penalised and arrested by police officers or officers appointed by the assistant commissioners of wards. All these officers are hereby authorised to take any actions to penalise such violators stringently.”

