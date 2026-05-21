‘Mahayuti ended cartelisation’: Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam as BJP-Sena completes 100 days in BMC

As the Mahayuti completed 100 days in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Andheri (West) MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam said Thursday, 23 major decisions taken during the period had helped reshape civic governance in the city by promoting greater transparency.
“Earlier, proposals used to be cleared by the civic standing committee through systemised cartelisation. This process of ‘understanding’ has been entirely abolished now, and projects are being cleared for public welfare,” Satam said on Thursday, while addressing a press conference at the civic headquarters, where he presented a report card of the 100-day performance of the BJP-Shiv Sena’s Mahayuti alliance.
“A result of this reformed system, the civic administration has now mandated procurement of school stationery items and medical equipment from the government’s e-marketplace (GeM) portal, where there is full transparency without any favouritism to any contractors,” Satam said.
The press conference was also attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Leader of the House Prabhakar Shinde, and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi.
Satam stated that in the last three months, tenders worth Rs 1,100 crore have been scrapped by the civic administration after the BJP councillors raised objections pertaining to the inflated cost of the tenders floated. Furthermore, he stated BMC was able to save Rs 270 crore by revising the Gargai Pinjal dam project — a key water supply project that has been pending since 2015.
Satam highlighted the budgetary provisions made for promoting the Marathi language and for setting up AI and robotics labs in municipal schools. Furthermore, he added that a proposal has been floated to construct underground parking facilities beneath playgrounds, and the BMC will provide free HPV vaccines to girls below 14 years of age to prevent cervical cancer.
“After the Mahayuti have assumed office, a policy for debris removal has been introduced, and a CSR portal is being developed for essential projects. A scam involving 87,000 fake birth and death certificates was exposed. Work on 1,900 km of roads has been completed, and by 2027, 93% of Mumbai’s roads will be concretised,” Satam added.
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Stating that a code system is being implemented for authorised hawkers, Satam said that a blueprint has been prepared in partnership with IIT experts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More