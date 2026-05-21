‘Mahayuti ended cartelisation’: Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam as BJP-Sena completes 100 days in BMC

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam said the Mahayuti-led BMC scrapped inflated tenders, pushed transparency reforms and accelerated civic projects in its first 100 days. (File photo)

As the Mahayuti completed 100 days in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Andheri (West) MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam said Thursday, 23 major decisions taken during the period had helped reshape civic governance in the city by promoting greater transparency.

“Earlier, proposals used to be cleared by the civic standing committee through systemised cartelisation. This process of ‘understanding’ has been entirely abolished now, and projects are being cleared for public welfare,” Satam said on Thursday, while addressing a press conference at the civic headquarters, where he presented a report card of the 100-day performance of the BJP-Shiv Sena’s Mahayuti alliance.