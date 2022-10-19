BMC issues advisory as Maharashtra reports new fast-moving sub-variants of Omicron

With Diwali around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory instructing the citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. This is in the background of the discovery of the new sub variant of Omicron with immune evasive properties in Maharashtra.

As The Indian Express reported Tuesday, Maharashtra reported its first case of BQ.1 sub-variant of Omicron and the sample was from Pune. Maharashtra has seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases this week – an increase of 17.7 per cent compared to last week. The state has also reported new sub-variants of Omicron — BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 — apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1.

“Considering the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in the second week of October 2022 and in view of the upcoming festival season, this is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-safe behavior during festivals, due to large gatherings, events, fairs, crowds in enclosed and non ventilated spaces,” reads the circular.

Anticipating a rise in Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing festival season, the BMC has issued the following advises aimed at preventing surge in Covid -19 cases.

It is important to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior during festival season.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is a good time. And if your immune system is compromised or at risk, boosters can help boost your immunity to the virus.

Maintain good ventilation indoors, as virus spread is aided in closed rooms.

Avoid close contact with symptomatic patients.

Frequent hand washing.

Use handkerchief/tissue paper to cover nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing.

Wearing masks is crucial in crowded places for prevention of spread of infection.

It’s important to get tested as soon as you start to have symptoms. While waiting for the results, try to isolate yourself from others so that you can break the chain of infection.

The importance of early detection is also related to the effectiveness of the treatment taken. Therefore, the sooner you know you are sick, the easier it will be to determine when you need treatment or hospitalization.

Following patients should seek immediate medical advice.

Patients having difficulty in breathing.

Immunocompromised patients and who have recently visited countries in which Corona virus infection is prevalent.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express in an earlier report that the whole genome sequencing of samples has shown that the proportion of BA.2.75 has decreased to 76 per cent from 95 per cent.“However, Maharashtra has reported XBB, which is a new variant with a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive properties. Apart from this, the state has reported BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variants for the first time in India,” he said.