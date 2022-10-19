BMC issues advisory as Maharashtra reports new fast-moving sub-variants of Omicron

With Diwali around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory instructing the citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. This is in the background of the discovery of the new sub variant of Omicron with immune evasive properties in Maharashtra.
As The Indian Express reported Tuesday, Maharashtra reported its first case of BQ.1 sub-variant of Omicron and the sample was from Pune. Maharashtra has seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases this week – an increase of 17.7 per cent compared to last week. The state has also reported new sub-variants of Omicron — BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 — apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1.
“Considering the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in the second week of October 2022 and in view of the upcoming festival season, this is a critical period as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-safe behavior during festivals, due to large gatherings, events, fairs, crowds in enclosed and non ventilated spaces,” reads the circular.
Anticipating a rise in Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing festival season, the BMC has issued the following advises aimed at preventing surge in Covid -19 cases.
Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express in an earlier report that the whole genome sequencing of samples has shown that the proportion of BA.2.75 has decreased to 76 per cent from 95 per cent.“However, Maharashtra has reported XBB, which is a new variant with a growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive properties. Apart from this, the state has reported BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variants for the first time in India,” he said.