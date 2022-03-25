BMC looks at adding more seats to Nursery, Junior KG in 12 Mumbai schools

Some of the popular public schools in Mumbai offering all-India board curriculums may get additional seats in Nursery and Junior KG, a total of 480 new seats to each class. These will be in addition to the 480 seats in each class in 12 such schools across the city

The CBSE/ICSE section of the BMC Education department has indicated an additional intake in response to a letter by Education Committee member Sainath Durge demanding the increase. “These 12 schools are receiving an overwhelming response from parents. Admissions to these schools are held through a lottery process due to the huge response…Starting one additional division to both these classes is under consideration,” said the letter by BMC Education department.

Of these select schools, 11 are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and one offers Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). While admissions for the 2022-23 academic year are over, there was a demand to increase the number of seats in view of the high number of applications. Last year, over 10,000 applications were received for around 4,000 seats.

“Currently, each school has one division for each class with 40 seats. But with additional seats, each school will have one more division each. Here on, two divisions will continue for higher classes,” said Durge. For two years now, since BMC started these schools, admissions have been done only for Nursery classes. With additional seats in Junior KG as well, admissions will be given in that class as well.