BMC publishes list of 269 unauthorised schools operating in city, cautions parents about admissions

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday published a list of 269 unauthorised schools operating in the city with the Govandi area topping the chart with 49 such schools. Even though other areas are showing multiple unauthorised schools, none came closer to Govandi.

A day after declaring that 269 unauthorised schools are operating in the city, the BMC today made the list public and asked parents to be cautious before taking admissions. The list will be available on BMC’s website.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Other areas featured in the list for having multiple unauthorised schools are Makhurd, Kurla, Chembur, Wadala, Antop Hill, Dharavi, Santacruz and Jogeshwari. In all other areas, there are not more than 15 such schools. Whereas, Govandi has the highest number of these unauthorised schools. Some areas having lesser number of unauthorised schools are Sion, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Sakinaka and Byculla.

Considering the high demand for English-medium schooling among the parents, almost all the schools featured in the list offer English-medium teaching. Whereas, there are four each of Marathi and Urdu-medium schools and only two Hindi-medium schools on the list. While most of the schools are offering primary education which is till class IV, there are a few that are offering education up to class VII and VIII.

All these schools have not obtained the required approvals from the civic body as well as the state Education Department to run their operations. “Each school is liable to pay Rs1 lakh fine and the state education department, which has the power will have to issue these orders,” said an official from the BMC Education Department, adding that the civic body has already communicated to the state Education Department about the list.