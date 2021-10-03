BMC likely to reopen swimming pools for competitive swimmers

COMPETITIVE SWIMMERS may soon be allowed to use BMC-run swimming pools for training. Due to the pandemic, swimming pools were shut across the state.

Deputy Municipal Commi-ssioner Prabhat Rahangdale, in-charge of the pools, said, “We are contemplating opening swimming pools for competitive swimmers to practise. A file has been moved with positive remarks.”

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had asked BMC and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open pools for competitive swimmers. Santosh Dhuri, Maharashtra Navnirman Kamgar Sena working president said, “I met Mayor Kishori Pednekar and told her to open swimming pools for competitive swimmers to practise. The state should also open pools for all those who are fully vaccinated.”

The BMC runs swimming pools at Shivaji Park, Kandivali, Dahisar, Chembur and Ghatkopar.