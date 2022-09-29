BMC likely to make changes in plan for construction of 2 key ROBs in south Mumbai

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to partially reconsider the original plan for the construction of two Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in South Mumbai in a bid to ease traffic in the area, said officials on Wednesday.

In 2020, BMC proposed that one of the two ROBs would connect Dr E Moses Road adjoining Mahalaxmi Race Course with Jacob Circle, and the other one — a cable-stayed ROB — would connect Mahalaxmi with Saat Raasta. Senior BMC officials in the know of the matter, said that the civic body is reconsidering the construction plan of the second ROB.

“We are yet to decide whether the second ROB is required at all. We are considering a plan, in which we could extend the first ROB to Haji Ali (instead of Mahalaxmi to Saat Raasta) towards the Byculla railway station… BMC would take the original plan into consideration if there are demographic changes in the area in the future,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

According to BMC officials, several commercial establishments as well as a waste treatment plant fall in the area proposed for the project plan, which might cause obstructions in the construction works.

“The cost of the project is likely to remain the same, with a possible extension of the project under reconsideration. Acquisition of properties in the area, however, could take up the project cost in the future,” said the official.

The estimated cost of the project was Rs 740 crore, and BMC, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had fixed a 36-month deadline for the completion of the project, with contractors being finalised at that time.

The extension of the first ROB would mean that the proposed cable-stayed second ROB, which was supposed to connect to Saat Raasta, will go till Mahalaxmi’s KK Road, also ensuring there is no congestion near Saat Raasta.

The authorities plan to build a new flyover along the existing Mahalaxmi ROB, which was constructed in 1920, for improved connectivity.