BMC likely to begin tunnelling for Goregaon-Mulund Link Road this weekend

Mumbai’s ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is set to enter its most critical construction phase, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) preparing to begin tunnel excavation this weekend.

The civic body has completed the assembly of the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the Goregaon worksite and has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking his approval to formally launch the machine.

“We have completed the assembly of the first TBM and are aiming to launch it at the earliest. We have already written to the Chief Minister. Once we receive approval, we are hoping to begin as early as this weekend,” a senior official told The Indian Express.