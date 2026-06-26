2 Goregaon clinics told to stop practising allopathic medicine, BMC issues notices

The Medical Officer of Health (MoH) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) P-East Ward has issued legal notices to two clinics in Goregaon, directing them to immediately cease practising allopathic medicine after inspections allegedly found them operating without valid registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) or any recognised medical council. Health officials, however, clarified that the practitioners have not yet been declared “bogus doctors” as verification of their qualifications and licences is still underway.

One of the notices, issued on June 22 to Krishna Clinic in Goregaon, states that during an inspection conducted by health department officials, it was found that the clinic was actively practicing modern scientific medicine (allopathy).

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“Upon verification of your credentials, it has been established that you do not possess a valid registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) or any recognised Medical Council that authorises you to practice Allopathic medicine,” the notice stated.

Another legal notice was issued on June 19 to a clinic, also in Goregaon. According to the notices, practicing allopathy without a valid MBBS or MD degree and registration with the MMC constitutes a direct violation of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, and the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

The notices direct the clinics to “immediately cease and desist” from practicing allopathic medicine and shut down all unauthorised medical activities upon receipt of the notices. They warn that failure to comply would result in strict legal and criminal proceedings, including registration of an FIR with the local police under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and impersonation, besides action under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, which could lead to arrest and seizure of the premises. The notices describe the directions as the “final and ultimate warning.”

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Both notices were issued by Dr Tulsidar Kantilal Karpe, Medical Officer of Health, P-East Ward.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Karpe said the notices were issued following complaints received from patients but stressed that the practitioners had not yet been declared bogus doctors.

“We have not yet declared they are bogus doctors. We have to get their documents verified — whether they have the medical license or not, whether they have degrees or not. This is part of our routine inspection,” he said.

Dr Karpe said inspections of private clinics are being carried out across Mumbai and its suburbs as part of routine enforcement by the health department.