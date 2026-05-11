BMC law committee demands strict action against violators

In a move to promote and restore ‘Marathi Asmita’ in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) law committee has demanded stricter enforcement of action against owners of shops and commercial establishments that have yet to set up signboards in Marathi language. The move came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator — Tejinder Singh Tiwana raised a notice of motion during Monday’s civic law committee meeting.
In February 2022, the state government unanimously passed a resolution at the legislative assembly by amending the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, thus mandating the setting up of signboards above all the shops and commercial establishments in the State that would display the names of the establishments in Marathi language.
The state government’s order stated that the font size of the Marathi language should be bigger and bolder than the font size of any other language that would be used in the signboard.
Following this the BMC has been carrying out inspections in markets and public spaces checking the display boards of shops and started penalising the owners. However, the move was discontinued after the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) had approached the Supreme Court (SC). The SC later issued a temporary stay in 2022 and had asked the civic authorities to file a reply. However, the stay was revoked in September, 2023 and the civic body had given establishments time till November that year for setting up Marathi signboards. Following this, the BMC started taking action on the establishments.
According to BMC data there are 5 lakh shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai. After the Supreme Court order came into force, the civic body had appointed 60 inspectors at various ward and zonal levels for inspecting the shops and on a daily basis, the BMC had set up a target to inspect 1,500-2,000 shops per day.
Meanwhile, on Monday BMC’s law committee chairperson and Shiv Sena corporator, Diksha Karkar asked the civic body’s license department to submit a report on the total number of shops and establishments that were penalised for for not setting up Marathi signboards.
“The civic administration is biased in their actions against commercial shop owners who have not set up Marathi signboards yet. They are only penalising and taking action against common shop and business owners while owners of rich hotels and industrial units are not being penalised,” Tiwana said during Monday’s meeting by raising a point of order.
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“Many five star hotels and private commercial buildings haven’t set up Marathi sign boards displaying their names, therefore the authorities need to present an action-taken report on it,” he added.
A civic official said that till last December, notices were sent to 5,500 shops and establishments for not setting up Marathi signboards.
Following which a penalty of Rs 2,000 was implemented on the total number of people that were present at the shop.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More