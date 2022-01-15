BMC launches WhatsApp chatbot to help people get queries addressed

The BMC on Friday launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot – MyBMC Assist – becoming the first urban local body in the country to launch a helpline on the WhatsApp.

The chatbot will allow people to use WhatsApp to reach out to the administration, seek support, access a wide range of resources and get their queries addressed.

People can find information about the 24 administrative wards, nearby amenities, schools, civic and health services, BEST services, fire stations, gardens and tourist destinations among others. It also allows direct registration of complaints, application for permissions for festivals like Ganapati, renewal of license and making payments.

To connect with the BMC via the chatbox, WhatsApp users need to send “Hi” to the number 8999228999. Through the chatbox, BMC aims to provide quick and easy answers to multiple questions in real-time, help send alerts and reminders and enable the civic body to be responsive 24/7 to the people.

The chatbot was launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh and Mayor Kishori Pednekar.