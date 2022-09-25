BMC launches survey to find missing links of footpaths in city

As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) latest plan to beautify the city within three months, the civic body has initiated a survey to locate the missing links of footpaths in Mumbai.

On September 17, the BMC had announced Mumbai Beautification Plan under which it aims to carry out several improvement projects. The civic body has earmarked a Rs 1,700-crore budget for this project — equivalent to its annual budget for road repair works.

The city has a 2,000 km road network that falls under civic jurisdiction. Besides arterial roads and flyovers, all roads in the city have footpaths on both sides.

But due to lack of maintenance and mismanagement, many footpaths are now damaged with out of place paver blocks and encroachment by hawkers.

Senior officials said footpath improvement is one of the key aspects of the beautification project and special attention is being given to transform footpaths into pedestrian-friendly zones.

As part of this procedure, the BMC will create a virtual imagery of the city’s entire footpath network by using a unique GIS mapping system, after which it will superimpose this map with the original ground situation to locate missing footpaths.

“We will track the missing link of footpaths. For example, there is a stretch between point A and point D where we can see that the footpath stretch between A and C is intact but between C and D is entirely damaged. We will track these damaged links to compile data that will be used in filling the missing gaps in the long run,” said a senior official.

At the end of 2018 a similar survey was initiated but was unsuccessful due to technical issues and the project got further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “In the last two years many missing links of footpaths have also been repaired, so the old data will help us in carrying out a status check as well,” the official added.

Civic officials said after the survey is completed, the data will be handed to the roads department after which repair works will be initiated at the ward level.