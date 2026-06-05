Changing City: JVPD flyover to shave 20 mins off commute, connect to Versova-Bandra Sea Link

Soon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to commence works on the final phase of the flyover over the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) circle which seeks to cut traffic in the western suburbs by offering a seamless link to Western Express Highway (WEH) and the proposed Versova Bandra Sea Link (VBSL).
About the upcoming project
In what seeks to decongest the JVPD circle in Juhu, the BMC in 2022 rolled out plans to construct a new flyover, which will commence from the CD Barfiwala road, near the end of the Barfiwala flyover. Along with the JVPD circle, the flyover will bypass five traffic junctions to land near the Juhu Versova Link Road.
Additionally, the project seeks to connect an arm to the upcoming Versova Bandra Sea Link offering direct connectivity to the coastal road.
While traversing the current route between Juhu and Versova takes a duration of upto 45 minutes during the peak travel hours, the upcoming JVPD flyover seeks to cut travel time down to 20 minutes by bypassing five junctions.
Orange Colour line – JVPD flyover (Credits: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation )
Alignment
Total Length – 1.75 km (1750 metres)
Total Entry and Exit Points – 3 :
1) First point is near the CD Barfiwala flyover
2) Second point is at the 90-feet DP road junction on the CD Barfiwala flyover
3) Third point is at Juhu Versova Link Road before the proposed Versova Bandra Sea Link.
Currently, work on four phases is underway with the final phase construction slated to commence soon, after final completion of the Metro Line 2B pending works. (Credits: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation )
Current Status
The construction work on the entire project has been categorised into five separate Phases. Currently, work on four phases is underway with the final phase construction slated to commence soon, after final completion of the Metro Line 2B pending works.
“Once completion, this flyover will be a game changer in the area as it will cater to five major junctions and reduce travel time by approximately 20 minutes. We have finalised new alignment and vetted it through IIT Bombay to develop a new arm which will connect to the Versova Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal road,” a senior BMC official told The Indian Express.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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