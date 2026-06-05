Changing City: JVPD flyover to shave 20 mins off commute, connect to Versova-Bandra Sea Link

Soon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to commence works on the final phase of the flyover over the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) circle which seeks to cut traffic in the western suburbs by offering a seamless link to Western Express Highway (WEH) and the proposed Versova Bandra Sea Link (VBSL).

About the upcoming project

In what seeks to decongest the JVPD circle in Juhu, the BMC in 2022 rolled out plans to construct a new flyover, which will commence from the CD Barfiwala road, near the end of the Barfiwala flyover. Along with the JVPD circle, the flyover will bypass five traffic junctions to land near the Juhu Versova Link Road.