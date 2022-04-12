BMC junks plan of panels to help administrator clear proposals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner I S Chahal has decided to drop the plan of setting up dedicated committees to assist the administrator in clearing proposals presented before the municipal body. In a circular dated April 7, Chahal said the proposals by the various civic departments, and ward offices will now be directly addressed and sent to the administrator, himself in this case, for final approval.

Earlier, a committee consisting of four additional municipal commissioners was going to assist the commissioner. Three committees on the lines of statutory standing, improvement committees and a general body with additional and deputy Municipal Commissioners as its members were to be set up. However, sources said, the four senior officials showed reluctance to take the responsibility of clearing proposals.

BMC has allotted Rs 22,646 crore for various projects and infrastructure work in the financial year 2022-23. All committees — the statutory standing committee, improvement and law committees — which had corporators as their members, ceased to function on March 7.

The BMC is also planning to upload the approved proposals on its website and mobile application. In a letter to the Commissioner on March 29, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar had sought disclosure of all of BMC’s financial proposals to the public to prevent corruption and bring transparency. Sagar had asked for the approved proposals to be uploaded on the BMC’s website for public scrutiny.