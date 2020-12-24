BMC issues tender for reconstruction of Himalaya bridge

The new bridge will be higher than the previous one and will use a stainless steel plate girder as opposed to iron beams. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a tender notice for the reconstruction of Himalaya bridge, which had collapsed in March 2019, leading to the death of six persons and injuring 31.

The civic body has said the project, estimated to cost Rs 6.38 crore, will be completed within 15 months, excluding the monsoon period, from the day the contractor is appointed. The BMC aims to begin work between January and February 2021.

The Himalaya bridge, which used to connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus over Dr D N Road to Azad Maidan police station, collapsed during the evening peak rush hour in March 2019. Following the collapse, the BMC’s roads and traffic department had conducted a study to decide whether to reconstruct the bridge or build a subway. After the department suggested a bridge, the BMC prepared a plan for a new bridge with the help of a consultant.

In February this year, the civic body submitted a detailed proposal, including options for three designs, to Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC). Since the proposed construction site falls under the heritage precinct, BMC needed a no-objection certificate from the MHCC. In June, the MHCC approved the design plan.

The new bridge will be higher than the previous one and will use a stainless steel plate girder as opposed to iron beams. The foot over-bridge will be 4 m wide and 33 m long.

On an average, nearly 25,000 commuters cross DN Road to enter CSMT station every day. After the incident, commuters have been using a subway located 200 m from the site of the collapsed bridge. A zebra crossing with signals has also been made for pedestrians.

Terming the incident an ‘eyeopener’, the Bombay High Court had asked the BMC to formulate a new policy for audit and repair of foot over-bridges

