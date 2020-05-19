BMC issues revised rules for sealing buildings with coronavirus patients

BMC’s health team sanitising the apartment of a Covid-19 patient. (Express Photo) BMC’s health team sanitising the apartment of a Covid-19 patient. (Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a revised protocol for sealing of buildings after a resident from a society tested positive for coronavirus even as it appealed people to not stigmatise all those being quarantined.

As per the revised guidelines, only floors where positive cases are found will be sealed, not entire buildings. The symptomatic patient will be shifted to the appropriate health facility, BMC said. While patients can move to private or public facility based on affordability, asymptomatic cases can be home quarantined if there’s a toilet at home. High risk contacts of the positive case will be home quarantined if there are toilets at home and after a self-declaration by the patient.

In the circular, BMC said that the disinfection of the wing or the floors will be done by them. However, it may seal entire building as well depending on the situation. Daksha Shah, BMC’s deputy executive health officer said, “Sealing of building or floor may be read as decision is as per local situation and area of building/society complex involved number of cases etc.”

Once floor or wing is sealed, the BMC will hand over the area to the building secretary or chairperson. Then, the building office bearers will ensure containment zone rules are followed on the floor or wing, which will be monitored by the authorities. Building residents, patients can call helpline if anyone develops symptoms or need help for arrangements of bed at 108 and 1916.

According to the circular, no maids, vendors or service providers will be allowed entry and societies are advised to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at society boundary. The society chairperson will have to ensure delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients, if any. Residents who are medical professionals shall sensitise other members of the society, the circular added.

