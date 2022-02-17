BMC issues notice to Narayan Rane for inspection of Juhu bungalow

Amid a political fight between Union Minister Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where Sena has the majority, has issued a notice to minister’s bungalow in Juhu for conducting inspection and measurements to check illegal construction.

A notice signed by designated officer of K-West ward (Andheri west) was issued to owner/occupier on Thursday under section 488 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, informing that a team of K-west ward and Building Proposal department will pay a visit to Adhish Bungalow at Juhu Tara Road on Friday to inspect bungalow and verify the complaint of illegal constructions.

An official from BMC said that a notice was issued to keep the documents ready regarding the construction of the bungalow.

“I hereby give you a notice that, I shall on the day 18/02/22 thereafter anytime pursuant to provision of the last named section to enter with assistants and workman into or upon the premises no Adhish Bungalow CTS number 997 and 997-A Mumbai 400049 of which in order to inspect the said premises to take measurements and photographs of the same.

Please be present for the same along with last approved/authentic documents of relevant structure, “stated the notice a copy of which is available with The Indian Express.

Another letter from K-west ward was issued to the Building Proposal department to send their staff for inspection.

BMC’s action came after Right To Information (RTI) activist Santosh Daundkar filed a reminder complaint alleging that the BMC did not take any action on his previous complaints regarding illegal construction of the bungalow.

Adhish has been in controversy for the last few years. Daundkar said that he had filed a complaint since the bungalow was constructed in violation of Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) norms. Activists have alleged that the bungalow was constructed within 50 meters of sea which violates the CRZ rules.

“The bungalow has been constructed in CRZ violations and unauthorized construction has taken place inside. I have been complaining since 2017 but in the last four year BMC failed to take any action. Now with this notice I have action will be taken on illegal construction, “said Daundkar.

Officials from BMC said that after inspection of the bungalow if we find unauthorized construction then another notice will be issued, giving them a certain time period to prove the legality of the bungalow.

“If they fail to provide legal documents then demolition action will take place,” said an official from BMC.

Recently, Rane held a press conference and attacked Sena and Sanjay Raut.

Despite repeated attempts BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Union Minister Narayan Rane were not available for comments.